I want to reawaken the conscience of the nation, make people care more – Rev. Ladi Thompson, Senior Pastor, Living Waters Unlimited Church

My objective for this year is our country we must bring people to remember the labours of all the people who struggle to take us to where we are today and advocate strongly for restoration of morality. Nigerians as a people now don’t care anymore. We want to reawaken the conscience of the nation this year. We want to reawaken the conscience of the nation, make people care the more, not just in church but everywhere across all boundaries and borders. If we find out that people don’t wake up on time, I’m planning to go on self-exile because I see where we are going. We are warning the country again. If they continue to be disobedient and they don’t pay attention to have value for people’s lives I’m planning to go on exile in protest. That is my New Year resolution.

I’ll do things that push me outside my comfort zone – Susan Fajana Thomas, Councillor, Hackney London, United Kingdom