Christy Anyanwu
The new year is already off and running. Most people who made resolutions and set some goals for this year have either started implementing them or preparing to begin. We went to town to ask some celebrities and personalities about their New Year resolutions and other goals they want to achieve in 2019 and got some interesting responses.
I’ll will contribute to making medical practice safer, better – Dr Abayomi Ajayi, a consultant gynecologist and fertility expert who runs Nordica Fertility Centre, Lekki, Lagos
For me, New Year resolution is not necessary. You don’t need to get to the end of the year to take stock and make necessary changes. I don’t make resolutions but we want Nordica to achieve the preferred status in 2019. Also, our desire is to make medical practice safer and better and to continue to benchmark global standards.
I will mentor many more young designers and groom those interested in wearable arts – Funmi Ajila-Ladipo, a celebrity designer and President, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN)
This year, I have resolved to mentor many more young designers and groom those interested in wearable arts. I want to keep up with my creative ability while depending on God for more strength. I would like to see a situation whereby the government places more priority on developing the textile and garment production hubs so as to create jobs for the unemployed youths.
This year we’ll expand into 10 other African countries, beyond the 25 we are already operating in – Lexy Mojo-Eyes, President and Chief Executive Officer, Legendry Gold Limited
I usually don’t wait till the end of the year to set goals. I am a long term planner. With our global fashion project @africafashionreception, we have already set a goal to expand into 35 African countries. As at 2018, we were already in 25 African countries. In 2022, we will be in all 55 African countries. The Africa Fashion Reception is a project with the African Union and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
I want to successfully hold the first Africa Diaspora Conference – Mr. Ikechi Uko, Organizer, Akwaaba African Travel Market
My New Year resolution is a private goal setting thing. But if you are talking about what Akwaaba is for in 2019 that is different. In 2019, we are having the first Africa Diaspora Conference. We are bringing the whole of Africa Diaspora for a conference with Africa travel practitioners under the aegis of Akwaaba. That way, we are able to discuss a linkage with the Caribbean in Africa and this year marks 400 years of the abolition of slavery. So it’s a very appropriate year for us to do that conference. At the conference, we will give award to the 100 tourism practitioners from the two areas, Africa and in the Diaspora. That is the highlight of Akwaaba this year.
I want to reawaken the conscience of the nation, make people care more – Rev. Ladi Thompson, Senior Pastor, Living Waters Unlimited Church
My objective for this year is our country we must bring people to remember the labours of all the people who struggle to take us to where we are today and advocate strongly for restoration of morality. Nigerians as a people now don’t care anymore. We want to reawaken the conscience of the nation this year. We want to reawaken the conscience of the nation, make people care the more, not just in church but everywhere across all boundaries and borders. If we find out that people don’t wake up on time, I’m planning to go on self-exile because I see where we are going. We are warning the country again. If they continue to be disobedient and they don’t pay attention to have value for people’s lives I’m planning to go on exile in protest. That is my New Year resolution.
I’ll do things that push me outside my comfort zone – Susan Fajana Thomas, Councillor, Hackney London, United Kingdom
My New Year resolution is to do something every day that pushes me out of my comfort zone. It’s good to have routine and familiarity but it’s also hard to grow into the person you are meant to be without pushing and trying new things. So my new things will include physical activities, mindfulness and writing.
Never let social media rule you – Chinelo Ikeme, CEO, MyHAIR
I am particularly excited about 2019 and all it has in store for us because 2018 was a tough year. This year, we have resolved to dig our feet deep and withstand any turbulence that may come our way especially economic and political upsets and grow the brand within and outside Nigeria.
My sincere advice for 2019 is this: never let social media rule you. When you post your entire life, be ready for your life to be scrutinized and critiqued. Likes, comments and followers don’t mean anything, these apps come and go.
Don’t compete or compare yourself with someone else ‘seemingly doing well’, you don’t know their whole truth. As long as you are doing right by God and by yourself, you don’t owe anyone any explanation. Finally, be content with who you are and what you are.
