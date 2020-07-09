MRS Funmilayo Omo, is one of the leading lights in Nigeria’s and Africa corporate world steering the affairs of the 60 year-old company.

With about 30 years of experience and proven track record of success in insurance sales, product development, technical underwriting, result-oriented people management having being a part of the transformation and advancement of the Nigerian insurance industry; she earned her position as the first female Managing Director/CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc (AAI).

Omo is the first MD in the history of the company to champion and successfully accomplish the rebranding and digital transformation of the firm since its inception. Recently, she was named amongst top 100 female CEOs in Africa by Reset Global in acknowledgement of her performance and excellence in the industry.

In this interview with Daily Sun, the innovative and transformational leader talks about her company at 60 in business operations, issues in the insurance industry and the way forward post COVID-19.

Excerpts: