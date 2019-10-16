Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, has promised efficient management of funds to achieve desired results for citizens.

Gamawa, stated this yesterday during a visit by the International Republican Institute. According to him, the Ministry would always be guided by the principles of good governance in the discharge of its duties.

Gamawa said, the state was making effort at cutting down on waste and improve the budget processes . He said the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed would welcome constructive criticisms to improve on service delivery.

“When we assumed office, we discovered many things that needed improvement; lack of transparency in the way government is doing things and poor citizens engagement in governance.

“The administration is committed to enhancing and improving the living conditions of the citizenry especially those at the rural areas by investing on education, health and agricultural sectors

“You can not have a democratic system without engaging citizens because you are not working for yourself; you are working for people,their inputs and views are all critical to attaining good governance,” he said.