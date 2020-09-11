By Chinelo Obogo

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Basil Agbarumi, said the successful passenger, baggage operations which was undertaken for the first two international flights to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on September 5, will help boost confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Speaking on Friday, September 11 at the departure hall of the MMIA during the unveiling of the company’s new uniform, he said he is confident that with time, the aviation sector will become more stable and recover lost revenue.

“We have been on lock down since March and we are just coming out if it. At such a time when the news coming out of the global aviation sector is not palatable, this is the time to tell the industry to calm down , that all will be well.

“As soon as the restriction was lifted, we were the ones that handled the passenger and baggage operations for the first two flights that landed at the MMIA; the Middle Eastern Airline and British Airways. We believe that by effectively handling the baggage, we would be boosting the confidence of passengers and letting those who are still sceptical to know that things are returning back to normal.

“It is a gradual process because presently, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has put a limit to the number of passengers an airline can carry irrespective of the size. But we believe that as time goes on, the sector will recover fully.

“We took the decision to rebrand our uniform so that when people come in, they will see something new. This is a depature from the English tradition, that is why we used the Nigerian ankara which was sourced and produced here. It is our own way of contributing to the economy by buying Nigerian made goods,” Agbarumi said.

The executive director, cargo services and operations, Boma Ukwunna elaborated more on the choice of uniform for the company. She said SAHCO is a ‘proudly’ Nigerian company that prides itself in delivering quality services.

“We decided to add the African print to our uniforms and we chose to buy Nigerian made fabrics to help in boosting the economy. We would be wearing this new uniform on Fridays in addition to the ones we already have. We want everyone that comes in contact with us to know that we represent Africa.

“The orange colour on the uniform represents sweetness and innovation while the white colour representats integrity,” she said.