Rita Okoye

Ighodalo Bonnie Oyakhilome, Ighodalo John Osemudiame, Esi Emmanuel Emeka and Ofude Jude Ajayi are co-founders of Psycho Minds Entertainment, a contemporary music and entertainment company established on February 27th, 2020 in Abuja.

Speaking in a chat, the management of the fast rising music company declared that passion and commitment in discovering and nurturing raw talents is one of the cores of the burgeoning establishment.

“We have a deep passion for and commitment to music and culture. This platform will allow us to identify, develop and nurture talent, and build a diverse rooster of emerging artists who we can build up to award-winning superstars. Our aim is to consistently deliver original, refreshing music to people round the world, and to become the destination hub for young creative in the country.”

The added; “Psycho Minds Entertainment is an independent music and entertainment company dedicated to artiste development, music production, distribution and management; content creation; and cross- platform content.”

Speaking further, the management noted that with their wealth of experience, the music industry should expect nothing but excellence.

“We bring a wealth of experience, expertise to the table, and we’re excited about unveiling our robust roster of fresh up and coming talents in the coming weeks.”

Sharing their thoughts on the Nigerian music industry, the management said; “The Nigerian Music industry is one of the biggest in Africa. According to reports the industry is expected to grow annually by a rate of 13.4%, and reach revenue of $73Million in 2021.”