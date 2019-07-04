Emeka Anokwuru

The ongoing Romarox tourism photo competition will keep Nigerian youths busy and also empower them with tools for sustainable living at the end of the campaign. Hon. Rosemary Okeke, CEO, Suburban Heritage Initiative, an NGO and organiser of the event, said the competition would encourage many people, mostly youths, to be part of tourism activities in their localities, such as festivals, visit tourism sites, and generally be aware of their environment to capture exclusive pictures of that special scenery or monument found all over the country for the competition now in its second season.

She said with the ascendancy of handsets and their powerful cameras, photography has been enhanced such that people can get good shots of these sites, and upload to the website for the competition. Those selected will enter the final session, and winners will be greatly rewarded, she explained.

Hon. Okeke, Nigeria’s beauty queen ’84/85 also confirmed that arrangements are being put in place to work with some renowed photographers to organise a special training for all participants before the grand finale. “Some of our facilitators who are renowned photographers have agreed to hold a ‘Master Class’ in photography training for all the participants. This will expose them to the rudiments of the job and make them better photographers, and at the end expose them to the essence of photography which captures time and space for eternity, she said.

Hon. Okeke stressed that one of the aims of the competition is to create a win win situation for the youths, by sharpening their skills, and deepening their interest in photography as a means to elevate the country’s tourism profile and reduce our unemployment status.

“I believe our youth are not lazy. Most of them are tech savvy and can easily get good pictures of these attractions for the competition. This will certainly engage them positively and make them critical stakeholders as well as impact on the tourism offering of the country to the world,” she said.

RTPC is conceptualised in the belief that value is influenced by what you see and hear but of these , what you see is irrevocably keyed into your consciousness for a lasting impact. The competition is ongoing till end of the year. The grand finale in December promises mouth watering prizes, which include a brand new car, cameras, cash and consolation packages.