Tony Ogaga

Belinda Babila Foundation was at it again this season as it feted widows and the less privileged of Ambazonian extraction at Ogoja, Cross Rivers State, Nigeria, during the Christmas and Yuletide season.

Speaking to TS Weekend, founder Belinda Babilla Foundation, Dr. Belinda Babila said: “It was a very touching experience for us. Speaking to the refugees one-one-one was quite touching. We visited the Cameroonian refugees at the Adagom Settlement in Ogoja LGA, Cross Rivers State, and we had a three-day empowerment outreach from December 13 to 16.

According to the US based philanthropist: “We are planning self sustenance empowerment programmes for the over 8000 refugees. I am most grateful to all the donors and partners who contributed towards the just concluded refugees outreach campaign at Adagom Settlement in Ogoja, Nigeria. However, funding is one of our major challenges.”

Among others, over 200 patients got referrals for further evaluation while school uniforms were handed to school children. Hygiene packs were also handed out to teenagers. A huge quantity of medical supplies was donated by Rhemacare Clinic.

Ambazonia is a self-declared state consisting of the Anglophone portions of Cameroon which previously comprised South Camerouns In 2017, the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Consortium United Front (SCACUF) declared independence but the Cameroonian government stated that the declaration has no legal weight and this has culminated in a refugee crisis that has displaced thousands of Ambazonians.