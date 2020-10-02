Chinelo Obogo

Jamika Entertainment is poised to empower young and gifted artistes as well as help showcase their talents.

According to the company’s Head of Operations, Stanley Ihensekhien, Jamika, which has existed since 2013 with award winning talents like Church of Men and Jamika Force on its label, is looking to give a lifeline to the rough gems in the country.

“This project is just our little way of giving back to the society. Earlier this year, we had a competition to sign a new artiste and that’s where we got Koredianx from, but this time around, we want to help more than just one artiste.

“Koredianx is an Afrobeats crooner that won the Jamika Entertainment audition contest before the coronavirus pandemic and he has gone on to work with another of the company’s talented act, Sultan ‘Afroboy’ to release his first chart topping single, Jeje. This time, the company would not be signing any new talents, but would give them the opportunity to record songs for free in their modern music studio,” he stated.