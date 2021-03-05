In a bid to reposition the music industry in the country, a record label, Daed Empire was recently unveiled in Lagos to the delight of music lovers..

Among others, the management of the label promised to transform the landscape of the industry by merging fashion and music in a unique way and also producing original contents. Reiterating this position, the Brand Managing of the record label, Mr. Omodu Jack-West said the aim is to give opportunity to young talents through active and positive means to achieve their dreams.

Speaking, Chief Executive officers, Daed Empire, Mr. Davidson and Mr. Edison Ogums, who are twin brothers and into fashion and music said the country is about to experience a great rejuvenation in terms of unrivalled content: “We are hitting the music scene with a bank. What sets up apart is our unique combo of music and fashion. We have a lot up our sleeves and we are about to raise the bar!

Edison Ogums, CEO, Daed Empire, handles the talent, music, and graphic design parts of the outfit while his twin brother Davidson Ogums handles the fashion aspect.

“‘Daed Empire was created out of the need to help talented youngsters realize their true potentials, creating a platform to make their dreams turn into reality. Daed is here to focus on discovering, promoting, marketing, and management of musical talents and fashion narratives across Nigeria and even beyond. All we have in stock is to promote good music that will cut across all age groups and move beyond the Nigerian shores”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Edison has featured in popular hip hop act, Mr. 2kay\s latest single titled, Location.