Air Peace Airline on Wednesday, assured that there are no issues with the quality of aircraft in its fleet even as it ascribes the emergency landing of its Boeing 737-300 airplane early Tuesday in Lagos to an error on the part of the pilot.

A statement by the airline’s Safety Manager, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, said a preliminary investigation indicated that the pilot had difficulties landing the plane smoothly having experienced turbulent weather while approaching the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

“Our preliminary in-house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel,” said Ogbogu.

“The landing incident of flight P4 7191 at the MMIA on July 23, 2019, has nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane as Air Peace assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The Management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards,” Ogbogu added.