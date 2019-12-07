Currently in its 7th edition, Idoma International Carnival is set to hold in Otukpo, Benue State, from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 and it will feature popular artistes in the Nigeria music and comedy industry.

Founded by Prince Edwin Ochai, the carnival is a non-profit endeavour inspired by a common desire among organizers and volunteers to globally project the Idoma cultural heritage and showcase investment opportunities in Benue State.

Speaking at the organization’s last quarterly meeting, the President, Prince Edwin Ochai announced the successful wrapping up of arrangements for the 2019 edition of the carnival, adding that the organization is also open to partnerships.

He said: “This year, the carnival is tagged: Agbenu Kacholalo, which means ‘the wealth of our people.’ This theme will be the common undercurrent of all carnival activities which will be reflected in the lavish and creative band designs.”

And like previous years, the carnival will witness visitors from far and near as Idoma natives at home and abroad converge at the carnival village, St. Mary’s Primary School, Otukpo, for a grand five-day celebration of Idoma/Nigerian culture amid exciting performances.