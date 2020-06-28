Nevada Bridge TV, a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, a leading movie streaming app with over 200 movies accessible to its subscribers, has announced three entertainers as its brand ambassadors.

They are Godwin Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu. According to the company’s CEO, Neville Sajere, part of the benefits for being brand ambassador includes full health insurance policy covering a period of three years.

“Providing HMO for managed talents or ambassadors is not common in our ecosystem, and we wish to address that. It’s indeed sad that we lose our talented entertainers, because they are not able to access or afford healthcare and result to soliciting for funds when their health must have deteriorated. Nevada Bridge Productions through its ambassador, Gideon Okeke will go into partnership with a leading health insurance provider of his choice to provide health insurance cover for over 100 creative professionals, post COVID 19,” he said.

Expressing his delight, Gideon Okeke said: “This goodwill initiative is effective from July 23 this year. It also coincides with my birthday, and I hope to make it an annual event, on this second act of my career.”

In his statement, Nevada’s COO, Patrick Uzoh, stated: “We have critically selected Godwin, Ego and Alexx as we have noticed that they are some of the most talented young actors that can play on the global scale. We have studied them and seen that they have been dedicated to their craft, they are passionate and emotional about their work.”