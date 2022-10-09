From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has suggested that rising poverty, misery, insecurity, etc in Nigeria should bind the people together and not otherwise as being the case.

He stated that such decision will encourage Nigerians to treat themselves with greater respect and dignity, beyond borders or artificial barriers, so that collectively, they

can make informed and wise political choices in the next general elections.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily, delivered at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish, Kugbo, Abuja, encouraged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of gratitude and appreciation, stressing that such attitude will enable them shift attention from what is lacking to what is available.

He said: “Our perseverance in hardship is one of the ways of showing thanks to God for what He has bestowed on us. Remembering is an important ingredient of gratitude and essential in our relationship with God.

“We are quick to complain than to compliment, to condemn than to commend. Many who come to God asking for solutions soon afterwards forget to return to give thanks when their request is granted. We must be grateful to God all day and time.

“In the face of so many challenges, Nigerians are tempted to generalize and have a blurred vision about national realities. We have either consciously or unconsciously been pushed into complaining so often that we tend to curse the darkness instead of lighting a candle.”

He, however, advised that the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic must not be forgotten in a hurry because it was a catastrophic moment where, irrespective of class, race or social status, humanity was placed on the same plane to battle for survival.

“Without hesitation, people steal from vulnerable people such as IDPs, HIV patients, COVID-19 victims, innocent school children, prisoners, pensioners, etc. Perhaps this is why many Nigerians have become cynical, bitter, and unable to see things positively.

“They see the half empty glass instead of the half full glass, where in the midst of so many social deprivations, violence, crimes, divisive tendencies and all sorts of anti-social behaviours multiply.”