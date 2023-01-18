From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the presidential candidate he and his political allies will support is someone adjudged to have integrity, who keeps his word and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

He stated this at Rumuji-Odegwe town where the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a rally to flag-off its campaign in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Governor Wike enjoined some leaders of the State like Sergeant Awuse, who declared party stalwarts in the State are anxiously waiting for directive on the presidential election, to continue to exercise patience while the decision on preferred presidential candidate would be concluded soon.

“Chief Awuse has said, “ we are tired of waiting.” Indeed, we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.

“So, let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.”

The governor said he has been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP to act out their threat.

He noted those issuing such threat were not oblivious that PDP is already polarised, and taking such action against him and his allies will lead to the extinction of the party.

The Rivers State governor informed that the State has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-in-trade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

Speaking on the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, the governor asserted that he has been part of his administration, well knowledgeable of working government and posed to consolidate on the gains recorded.

Governor Wike said together with Fubara he has scheduled a meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to finalise the award of contract to dualised the Emohua by East-West Road to Tema in Asari-Toru LGA. This, according to him, will be in addition to other projects his administration has delivered in Emohua Local Government Area.

The governor mentioned that the Emohua Secondary School demolished by the administration of his predecessor is being reconstructed.

He said some other projects delivered in the area by his administration include the Isiodu road, Rumuodogo one and two roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Campus of Rivers State University sited in the area, Eba- Isiokpo road and the Akpabu -Odido road.

In his address, PDP governorship candidate, Fubara, thanked Emohua people for their show of solidarity and solicited support that would translate into winning votes for his governorship bid.

He assured that the next administration under him would sustain the security already experienced in Emohua, and will ensure issues of kidnappings are a thing of the past.

Fubara also assured of implementing a robust policy on agriculture that will harness the vast vegetation in Emohua, promoting mechanised farming and create employment therefrom.

In his speech, National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-South Zone, Chief Dan Orbih announced Rivers PDP under governor Wike scoring 99.9 percent in performance arising from the assessment carried out by a team in the PDP zonal office.

He charged members of the party to ensure continuity of the party in office in Rivers State to enable consolidation.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Desmond Akawor, presented flags to the candidates contesting for the various elective positions in the area.

In his speech, the Chairman, Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, noted that Emohua people are already “Sim-plified”, and are willing to reciprocate with 100 percent votes in appreciation of the numerous development projects delivered in the area by governor Wike.

On his part, Chairman, Emohua Local Government Council, Dr. Chidi Lloyd described the event as a victory rally because the people are resolved to resoundingly demonstrate their support by delivering massive votes on the election days.

The king of Emohua Kingdom, Ohna Sergeant Awuse noted that the administration of governor Wike has given to his kingdom more projects than they deserved, and the people are of one accord to go wherever he goes concerning the forthcoming election.