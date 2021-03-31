Delta State Born Entrepreneur and Body Enhancer, Nwokolo isioma Tracy, has dismissed the rumours that getting a butt enlargement is dangerous.

She stated this on her social media page, @persian_couturee1, saying, those were fictions of imaginations.

The people who spread these rumours, do not do the enlargements. The real clients don’t have any sour story.

When you hear anyone telling you of its adverse effect, ask the person where she got the experience from.

We give assurances on our products, before we commence any form of enlargement on our clients.

We have foreign products we use, and also source for locally produced ones, to get a certified job.

We are still standing strong, better than we started, because, the rush for enlargements are getting higher.

If these products are not working perfectly, there would have been a decline in demands, but that has not been the case, because the market is booming, Isioma said.