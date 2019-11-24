Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that Nigeria’s eight neuropsychiatric hospitals are currently overburdened as a result of high scale of mental health conditions occasioned by drugs and other substance abuse cases.

He made this disclosure at the 22nd annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON), in Abuja, where 55 new members were inducted into the society.

He said that the situation calls for concern and urgent intervention from relevant stakeholders in order to protect posterity.

Relying on 2018 survey report on use of drugs, the minister said that nearly one out of eight persons in general population had experienced consequences due to other peoples’ drug use, not only in their own families, but also in schools, workplaces and communities.

He, therefore, challenged the family physicians to use the annual conference to deliberate and proffer superior solutions on ways to identify and provide early diagnosis, treatment and referral services for drug abuse and mental health disorders where appropriate.

He noted that community leaders, advocates and communicators, family physicians are in vantage position to offer health promotion and prevention services in any community needed to help limit the spread of the deadly scourge.

SOFPON President, Dr Paul Obiegbu, in his remarks, said that the conference with the theme: “Drug Abuse: The Scourge on Families and Nigeria as a Nation,” is an annual event that usually provide opportunity for family physicians to meet, discuss and chart a course for better health care services to Nigerians.

He lamented over the increasing cases of drug abuse, its socioeconomic and political effects on Nigerians of all age, and challenged the family physicians to champion the cause of correcting the indices.

President, Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, in his remarks, advised the doctors to prioritise their health and well-being so that they could offer quality health services to others.