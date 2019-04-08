Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the weekend, restated the capability of his refinery to transform Nigeria’s economy when it becomes operational.

Africa’s richest man also said the refinery, which could be the largest in the world, would address perennial issue of fuel scarcity befalling the country for so many years.

Located in Lekki, Lagos State, Dangote Refinery is expected to produce 65.4 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, Diesel (AGO) aviation jet fuel and Kerosene (DKP), daily.

Dangote, who was represented by his Director of Strategy and Government Relations, Mansur Ahmed, at Dangote Special Day, at the 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair, said other businesses -Dangote cement, salt, sugar refineries, as well as food products, would ensure food security and improve lives of Nigerians.

He further boasted that the conglomerate has continued to be largest employer of labour in Nigeria, with hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, “the rice mills established in some States included Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Enugu, Zamfara, Kano and Niger, would also ensure self sufficient in rice production.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure Nigeria moves from an importing country to an exporting country,” the business mogul said.

“We have succeeded in making Nigeria exporter of cement and earning hard currencies for the country, and contributing in lifting the country from recession.

“The feat is achievable because of the three Dangote cement factories at Obajana in Kogi state, Gboko Cement Factory in Benue and Ogun states, because they are not only producing enough cements for local consumption but also for export,” he said

Earlier, President of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) Dr. Farida Muheeba Dankaka, lauded Dangote Group for its contribution to economic growth which, she believes, had contributed to Nigeria’s gross domestic products (GDP).