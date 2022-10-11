From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has noted that it would continue to protect the rights of original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) undaunted.

Its Executive Director, Ibrahim ZIkirullahi, stated this when a delegation of MacArthur Foundation from Chicago toured the Ushafa pottery village in Abuja recently.

According to him, the developmental strides of the FCT are gradually eroding the cultural heritage which ought not to be so.

He accused the federal government of institutionalising obnoxious rules and regulations to dislodge the people.

“You can see who they are ancestral bury ground is taking over so they don’t have a place where they can say this is our attachment because of development.

“So all these cultures know if they are not preserved over time, they will totally and completely die away. That is why we take it as we are promoting the rights of the original inhabitants of FCT.

“We know that there is cultural right and is also very important as economic rights and political rights. That is why we decided to invest in improving and resuscitating their cultural heritage.

“The institution is there, but whether they are doing what they are supposed to do is a different thing entirely we can’t just leave it to the government and wait for them to do it the way they want to do it.

“So what we are doing is also a big challenge to the government to wake up to their responsibility,” he said.

The Managing Director of MacArthur Foundation, Stephanie Clarks, expressed excitement following the display of artwork by the potters

Clarks said: “It is very exciting to see the culture of the original inhabitants coming to life.

“I am so excited about the train the trainer’s model that allows people to go to their communities, resuscitate their traditions and bring them to the market so everyone can enjoy them, while also providing income for the artists and the artisans.

“This is a very exciting visit and I am so impressed with what I am seeing here. Congratulations to CHRICED and to the Mario Women’s Foundation and all of the artisans that are working here.