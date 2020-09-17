COVID 19 may have brought certain realities to us and so is also how we may need to drive on our highways across the country.

First, let me share the fact that driving on our highways, particularly through the ever busy lagos, Benin, Delta, through Onitsha to owerri, roads, presents lots and loads of lessons. Indeed, it is very practical that these roads, apart from their critical benefits to facilitating the movement of goods and services, these roads are not built as race tracks or for driving to obtain drivers license.

If we can appreciate these facts, the lessons of looking out for each other will count, making it important not bother about the presence of road safety officials or security agencies for that matter.

However, we must know that deviants abound and many of them thrive in generating accidents and the consequent avoidable blood lets.

These are the category of persons, who would complain and rave about the very massive presence of security agencies on these roads.

Admittedly, road users deserve unhindered drive through but we know that the times are not normal. Apart from highway robbery and kidnappings, the desire to rebuild the critical roads infrastructure to drive domestic tourism and advance the balance and distribution of national wealth and food cannot be overemphasized.

Again, one must report that President Mohammandu Buhari has shown more than enough presence in the restoration and rebuilding of our national road networks, particularly these areas under discuss.

There’s no doubt that minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola has done well with the rehabilitation and renewal of these roads, making driving pleasurable and engaging. Though ongoing, done in batches and compartments to possibly ensure free flow of traffic, am convinced that Nigeria will return to its prime status as Africa leading destination for best motorable road infrastructure in no distance future.

Twice in the past three weeks, I deliberately avoided the temptation if air travel inorder to experience, research and report the status of these major highways which are life wires to our national growth and development, moreso growing our domestic tourism template.

Right from areas J4, in Ijebu East, (Ajebandele) to ore(Ondo), Ofusu, Benin, Delta, the limitless driving experience is heartwarming and very reassuring. Onitsha highway around Obosi outward and inward Owerri however needs Fashola magic. One should suggest that the rehabilitation around that corridor should factor the fearful reality of erosion.

That axis through to Rojenny Tourist complex must be addressed with erosion control strategies to avoid its failings in the future. Certainly, the busy vehicular movement on that road, may have certain negative impact, particularly heavy duty vehicles, therefore a weight bridge can help.

This again, reinforces the need for urgent attention to finish up the very desirable 2nd Niger bridge. What is going there, is appreciable and the ramping at the obosi end well be dream story.

There is some sense of responsibility and traffic management on the iconic Niger bridge. From the bridge head at Asaba, the road safety operatives have done very well to eradicate the seeming madness of the past, making driving through the bridge both inward Onitsha and outward to Asaba, worthy and interesting.

Though traffic on the bridge is slow but it gives first time travellers and visitors opportunities to take pictures of the bridge and the famous River Niger. Significantly, the sanity seen here, brought out the fullness of the beautiful engineering works on the bridge, still very strong and unshakable.

Now to issues of security which is cannot be overemphasized and to which fronts all issues of our socioeconomic engagement. Yes, there is a massive presence of security agencies on these highways, irritable as it may appear to many, an impediment to free flow of traffic and folcrum of discontent and swearing by inpatient road users, the reality is that it has led to the restoration of confidence and safety awareness on these corridors seen before now as kidnappers and robbery circles.

Yes, your having vehicle documents updated does not preclude you from the checks and stops. These irritations are life saving and insurance against brigands and regrettable blood lets on these roads in the past.

Yes, the police will stop you and some, not all, may go beyond the call of duty to provoke you, the lesson here is to keep your head.

Those frequent interruptions are opportunities to take out time to brisk walk, drink water, pee or merely stretch out the legs while the police scrutinize your documents and sometimes, physically inspect your car.

As a nomadic travel correspondent, one has come to appreciate and consider the “stop and search” on our highways as important as getting to my destination safe and sound. This is the new normal even though it’s as old as the our strident calls to rid our highways of kidnappings and armed robbery.

It’s tolerant for me to engage the police who by the way can be very friendly if we could give them a chance to do their job and has by their very important presence, kept robbers and kidnappers at bay. We must agree that reports and records of security dislocations on these highways have nosedived in recent times.

By their very every hundred meters” check points” the police will not only admonish you to drive within speed limits, they will teach you to handle and take responsibility for documentation of your vehicle papers, driving license and other sundry issues which you will never get to know except you dare use the highway.

Certainly and significantly, our highways are safe to drive now and it is a place of learning, tolerance and patience.

The era of getting to Benin in two hours or to Owerri in five hours is over. The police will frustrate such ambition and deserveably so. So calm down and Learn to respect the police and stay safe.

The army check points,? Dare not make or take calls while navigating through. Wisdom starts here and there is no peace or compassion for unruly drivers, kidnappers and armed highway robbers. Onitsha to Owerri roads harbours the larger presence of army and Mobil police presence, however, the same lessons of patience and tolerance counts.

So when next you wish to travel, take your pen and paper, take note, and embrace the security expectations and be assured of pleasurable drive. It’s the new normal and the police is your friend.