By Adewale Sanyaolu

The management, staff and stakeholders of LADOL Free Zone held their annual safety week tagged: The Keys to Safety are All in Our Hands.

Its Managing Director, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has described the company’s safety practice as being ingrained in the day-to- day operations of the company.

Jadesimi stated this at annual safety week of the company , saying “safety and quality are at the heart of the company’s best business practices. While growing LADOL, we always put in place the policies, procedures and work instructions needed to ensure quality and safety for ourselves and our clients.

This week is a celebration of our many achievements, including becoming the first company in West and North Africa to be ISO 45001 certified. The week is also a call to action to all our stakeholders to join us in continuously improving and reaching greater heights each year. Thank you to all our staff and stakeholders for your years of hard work and support.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the safety week, LADOL’s SHEQ Manager, Mr. Michael Onobiokor, said for the management of the company to allow the employees to stop work and focus on safety shows how serious and dedicated the company is to the Health and Safety of its staff and all those in the zone.

“Safety week shows the deep appreciation LADOL has for the leading role safety plays in our business. I have seen organizations that restrict safety week to only departmental issues and limit participation so that it does not interfere with work.

At LADOL, we are lucky enough to have a great safety record and consistent compliance, this is only possible due to the contribution of every member of our team as well as the support and commitment of management.

But more than that, safety week is about each individual and emphasizing the fact that safety is in all our areas of operation.’’