Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, Prof. Angela Miri Freeman, has said the school would not compromise its standard to accommodate students who fail to meet up the minimum standard for the admission.

Prof. Miri stated this at a pre-convocation press briefing saying the management of the institution will always abide by global best practices and the directive of the National University Commission (NUC) in admitting students.

The VC said her plans was to make FUL the best university in Nigeria. She said in spite of criticisms, in the last two years the university had recorded milestone in the past two years which include the accreditation of new 29 programmes while the post graduate school was also established and had commenced studies.

Prof Miri also said she was able to establish the remedial/ consultancy and science programmes to cater for the students who have deficiencies and could not go straight for the degree programs. She sassed this programme had benefited applicants within the university host community who are desirous of furthering their education.

Miri said the university would be holding its third and fourth convocation ceremonies at it’s permanent site in Felele on Saturday. She said part of the activities lined up for the ceremony include a convocation lecture, commissioning of TETfund projects, jumaat service, and a Chancellor’s night.