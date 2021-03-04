From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu says the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force is poised at institutionalising community policing as a key frame work in combating and reducing crime drastically in our society.

He said this in Benin, on Thursday, at a South-South zone mass sensitisation of members of the public on comminity policing with the theme : ‘Understanding Community Policing: A Frame Work for Action.’

The IGP who was represented by Zaki Ahmed, Assistant Inspector-General Police, zone 6, said community policing is a problem solving technique aimed at improving service delivery of the police to members of the public.

IGP Adamu added that community policing is a strategic philosophy aimed at strengthening police community partnership, symboatic relationship between the police and the public.

“It is a problem solving technique with a view to improving service delivery to the public as part of the police duty in the protection of lives and property. It is a crime solving strategy that is people oriented. It also involved an innovative way to addressing community concerns.

“Community policing is designed to set a new partnership and cooperation between the police and the people. This partnership is aimed at bringing the police to the grassroot and involvement of stakeholders and participation of very instrument of security and safety which affects all strata of the society,” he said.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki expressed the state government readiness in partnering with the police in securing lives and property through community policing.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shuaibu, said in partnering with the police, comminity leaders have a major role to play, saying “Edo has been in front burner in comminity policing and has been advocating for it.

He also blamed the media for giving prominent to bandits in their various reportage instead of playing up those things that unify us a people.

He said when bandits are given prominence in our various media reportage, it glorifies their nefarious activities and make them think that they are very relevant.

Obaseki thanked the traditional rulers and religious leaders for propagating the messages of peace in their domains adding that the unity of the country should be the top priority of every Nigerian

Earlier, one of the facilitators of the programme, Comrade Issa Aremu, said with the myriads of insecurity bedeviling the country, community policing is of necessity, just as he added that Nigeria needs to stop agonising and tackle insecurity headlong.

In his Goodwill, chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Edo State chapter, Bishop Oyenude Kure, urged authorities concern to give more push to community policing with a view to making it a reality in our society.

He further implored the police authorities to recruit more police officers, saying the officers presently in the force cannot secure the over 200 million population in the country.

Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatah Enabulele, on his part said important of community policing cannot be over-emphasized, just as he added that it has been overdue having community policing in our society.

Sheikh Enabulele urged the police authorities to deploy officers to their state and local government of origin where they know the terrains very well and will be able to tackle insecurity.

He said this will go a long way in tackling insecurity in our society.