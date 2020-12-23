The Executive Director, Administration, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), operator of the Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, has debunked reports that the terminal is not efficient in its barge operations.

Most terminal operators have adopted barge as an alternative option for cargo transfer in view of the deplorable access roads that have made transfer through the road a nightmarish experience.

According to Olugbade, who was reacting to the reports, Ports & Cargo terminal is the number one in the handling of barges at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, going by the volume of cargoes and the investment made in cargo handling equipment.

He said: “It is not right for the terminal to be accused of not doing well in barge operations. The terminal does an average of 800 TEUs through the barge on a monthly basis while its dwelling time is just some days. We have invested in barges and some new equipment that guarantee improvement in our operations.

“Due to the reliable and efficient barge operations at our terminal, the empty and export containers of MSC from other terminals always find their way to Ports & Cargo terminal.

“The major challenge is that not much is happening in terms of cargo transfer through the road. The roads are not accessible. The congestion is unbearable. All the adjoining roads and streets around the ports are blocked. Trucks stay for weeks just to access the terminals. Even those who load in the terminal find it difficult to exit. Ports and Cargo can’t be blamed for this.”

On port automation, Olugbade said the company was in the test phase of the process and would launch its online payment platform by January 2021.