From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

The Kogi State Government has said a state-of-the-art events arena built by the government is 100% ready for commissioning.

This was disclosed Monday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, saying the arena is more equipped than the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

His words: “I am happy to inform you that the Kogi State Government just completed an ultra modern events arena in Lokoja, the state capital.

“The arena can take thousands at once and sit tens of thousands comfortably and it is equipped with security and communications facilities and gadgets for the safety and comfort of users.

“With our muti-faceted electronic billboards stationed outside, crowd control is made easy as people can watch the giant screens to follow what is happening in the arena”.

Fanwo said the State Ministry of Works and Housing deserves commendation for using local contractors for the magnificent project.

“There is a policy in the state to patronize local contractors as a way of growing our economy. The project was handled and delivered by a Kogi contractor. Our people were given different kinds of jobs and opportunities there which is quite commendable.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing has carefully and committedly followed the policy of the GYB administration to empower local contractors which is in tandem with our CitizensEmpowerment Initiative. This is instructive and remarkable” .

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Sadiku Ohere said the Ministry is ensuring all projects are delivered ahead of the ‘Festival of Projects Commissioning’ by Mr President later this year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are working very hard to ensure all our projects are completed ahead of the Festival of Projects Commissioning which will be done by the President in the next few months.

“These projects cut across roads, schools, hospitals and others, such as the Events Arena which will be properly named at Commissioning.

“Some of the projects have been completed while others are at various degrees of completion. We are working day and night to complete all of them in the shortest possible time so that all will be ready for Mr President to commission”, he said.

The State Government is building hospitals and model schools across the state as well as a number of road projects. The President may also visit the Kogi State Rice Mill at Ejiba in the Kogi West Senatorial District of the state which is said to be the second largest in Northern Nigeria. The Mill produces Confluence Rice.

The Executive Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, Hon. Pius Kolawole commended Governor Yahaya Bello for siting such a big project in his Local Government Area.

According to him, the Rice Mill and the Fishery Facilities put in place by the Government around Omi Dam are really helping to empower a lot of young people.

“The Government of Alh. Yahaya Bello has paid a lot of attention to the rural areas. The Rice Project cost the Government over 4 billion naira and they brought it to a rural area.

“This is a way of encouraging rural dwellers to be economically viable and independent. We have to take the full advantage of this benefit”, he said, insisting that young people will disconnect from crime if governments across Nigeria can copy the “Yahaya Bello Rural Development Model”.