Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that his victory is for all Rivers people, hence, a new beginning for the state.

Speaking during a family thanksgiving at the Salvation Ministry Headquarters, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said despite the political turmoil, nobody lost during the elections.

He said: “Nobody has won and nobody has lost the elections, Rivers State has won. I forgive anyone who wronged me and I also ask for forgiveness from those I wronged.”

He said he was in the church to give thanks to God for His faithfulness in the face of fierce political battles during the elections.

“We’ve come to give God thanks because he is so faithful. We’ve come to thank God for the fight He fought on our behalf.

“It is only God who can fight for us. We have no power of our own to fight,” he said.

He thanked the presiding Pastor of the church, David Ibiyeomie, for his spiritual support during the long drawn political battle.

Governor Wike said even when he faltered in faith, he was strengthened by the cleric. The governor said with what transpired during the long drawn political battle, it is obvious that truly Rivers is a Christian state.

On his part, Ibiyeomie prayed God to accept the governor’s thanksgiving and bless him.

He said by the special thanksgiving, God would perfect everything that concerns governor Wike and his family. Ibiyeomie said anyone planning evil against the governor woud fall prey to his or her evil machinations.

Meanwhile, candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have won the four state House of Assembly supplementary and rerun elections conducted last Saturday.

The elections took place in Abua/Odual, Ahoada west, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the exercise, following reported cases of electoral violence that marred the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly polls in the area.

INEC, yesterday, declared Sokolo Solomon, winner of the Abua/Odual constituency after he scored 55, 944 votes.

Similarly, in Ahoada West council, Okpokiri Nwanaka polled 32,574 to clinch victory.

Also, Dumle Maol of Gokana constituency, was declared winner after scoring 55,319 votes. The House of Assembly seat for Opobo/Nkoro constituency was won by Adonye Diri, after he had scored 7,713 votes.

However, the PDP leadership in the state has described the victory as a confirmation that Rivers is a PDP state.

Media aide to state party chairman, Jerry Needam, said: “The victory of our candidates in the supplementary election clearly shows that Rivers is completely a fertile ground for the PDP.

“Rivers State is PDP, and no other political party can win election in Rivers. It also underscores the point that, if security agencies play according to the rule of engagement, elections in the state will always be peaceful, free and fair.

“We congratulate all our candidates, who won yesterday’s (Saturday) supplementary election. We return thanks and praises to God.

“Victory can only be delayed, but cannot be denied PDP in Rivers. We commend the peaceful conduct of the election.”