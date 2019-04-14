Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated that his victory is for all Rivers people, saying it is a new beginning for the state.

Speaking during a family thanksgiving at the Salvation Ministry Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Palm Sunday, Governor Wike said that, despite the political turmoil, nobody lost during the elections.

“Nobody has won and nobody has lost the elections. But, Rivers State has won,” the governor said.

“I forgive anyone that has wronged me and I also ask for forgiveness from those that I have wronged.”

He said that he was in church to give thanks to God for his faithfulness in the face of fierce political battles during the 2019 elections.

“We have come here to give God thanks because he is so faithful to us. We have come to thank God for the fight he fought on our behalf.

“It is only God, who can fight for us. We have no power of our own to fight.”

He thanked the presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for his spiritual support during the long drawn political battle.

Governor Wike said even when he faltered in faith, he was strengthened by the cleric with his confidence restored.

The governor said that with what transpired during the long drawn political battle, it is obvious that truly Rivers is a Christian State.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Pastor Ibiyeomie prayed God to accept the governor’s thanksgiving and bless him.

He said by the special thanksgiving, God would perfect everything that concerns Governor Wike and his family.

He decreed God’s wisdom on Governor Wike, saying that God will grant him the enablement to lead the State in the right direction.

While praying for God’s blessing on Wike, Pastor Ibiyeomie said anyone planning evil against the state governor will fall prey to his or her evil machinations.