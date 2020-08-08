AS the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural organisation, unveils its vigilante group on August 27, Abdullahi Bodejo, the national president has declared that nobody can stop the security outfit from taking off, even as he said that their men were already embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN in the 36 states of the country.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Bodejo queried why some people or groups should be against the security outfit, when various ethnic groups have theirs.

The Miyetti Allah boss, said they were collaborating with Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), whose Commander General, Captain Usman Jahun (Retd) is a Fulani. According to him, VGN is a registered organisation, and operating in every state of the federation, and some Fulani were already with it.

On how his organisation came up with the idea, Bodejo said, the Fulani are being killed across the states of the federation and there is the need to protect them.

“If they kill Fulani, they will say, it is Fulani who did the killing; if they killed some people, they will say, it is Fulani, and if they burnt down Fulani settlement, and Fulani carried out reprisal, it is only the Fulani they would mention. Fulani will always be mentioned in these problems even when they were not involved.

“That is why we decided to approach the VGN commander to collaborate with him to train our vigilante outfit. Before now, there was no Miyetti Allah vigilante in the country, but now if you see the VGN all over the country; you will see the Fulani because they are already operating under that VGN.

“What we are doing now is to identify the Fulani in that VGN security outfit. In some places, they are 100 and more in some places.”

We can organise them and differentiate them between the VGN, and we can have them in all the 36 states including the FCT, Abuja.