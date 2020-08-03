Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Outgoing Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello has been appointed the Pro Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council,Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kano State, Muhammad Garba said that Bello’s appointment by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was with immediate effect.

Bello, a professor of Mathematics, earned his doctorate degree in 1988 from the University of Arkansas, the statement added.

“His name was included in the Graduating School Dean’s List for obtaining ‘A’ in all courses during his PhD programme, at the University of Arkansas” said the statement which recalled that Bello had held several academic positions in the university, including the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

Meanwhile, the Governor has also approved the renaming of the/dualised Maiduguri Road (Opp Mobile Police Qtrs)-CBN Quarters-Zaria Road after the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Mallam Sule Yahaya Hamma.

In additional to several public responsibilities he had occupied in the past, Hamma was also Political Advisor to the Late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha from 1996-1998.