From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the issue of pardon or out of court settlement between the Federal Government and detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB), Nmandi Kanu, is not yet on the table.

He disclosed this, yesterday, just as the trial resumes today at the Federal High Court.

Some respected Igbo elders led by first Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, had visited Buhari in Aso Rock and requested his unconditional release.

Buhari had told them he would not want to interfere in the running of the judiciary but said he would consider their demand though “a heavy one.”

But speaking on a live television programme, the AGF said the issue was not yet on the table and explained that the request by the Igbo leaders was premature within the purview of the law since conviction has not taken place.

“Pardon is a function of conviction in the Nigerian context. As far as I know, Nnamdi Kanu has not yet been convicted. Also, the idea of pardoning him is premature against the backdrop of the fact that the trial associated with him has not been concluded. But one thing I can assure you is that he is standing trial and the trial continue as of today. I am not throwing out any posibility of out of court settlment but that is not on the table now.”

Malami further explained that the declaration of bandits groups in the country as terrorist by the court is a clear demonstration of Federal Government’s resolved to end insecurity.

He further disclosed the official gazette on the court judgment would soon be published adding that security agencies have been briefed.

Meanwhile, the trial of Kanu has been brought forward following a request by his lawyers.

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier adjourned till January 19, 2022.

