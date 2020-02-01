Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, said on Saturday, that it has commenced the disbursement of N220 billion to 17 states with high rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria under the platform of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

It explained that the objective of BESDA is to increase equitable access for out-of-school children to improve literacy and strengthen accountability at the basic education level.

It listed the benefitting states to include the entire 13 states in the North West and North East geopolitical zones. Others are Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers states, and they were selected based on the prevalence of the scourge.

Deputy Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, indicated that the Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed the information during the launch of the programme in Adamawa state.

He said fund was a credit facility secured from the World Bank for states as grant to enable them fight the scourge of out-of-school children as well as strengthen basic education in their respective jurisdictions.

He reminded each beneficiary state that it’s expected of them to commence implementation of the programme in line with specific steps and guidelines provided under the programme, confirming that Adamawa state has successfully commenced the implementation process.

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in his remarks thanked Federal government for such intervention, adding that he directed the implementation of the programme two months after assumption of office to show the enthusiasm of the state towards the programmes.

The governor disclosed that the programme and other interventions in the state led to the return of over 50, 000 back to school. In order to ensure the success of the programme, the governor said he has already established a strong implementation team which include traditional and religious leaders in all the local governments and districts of the state.