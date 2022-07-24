(NAN)

The diaspora group, IA-Foundation, has taken its campaign to tackle the out-of-school crisis in Nigeria to Ajegunle, one of the most populated communities in Lagos State.

The outreach is the latest initiative of the British charity to sustain its commitment to tackling the out-of-school crisis in Africa’s most populous nation, where 10.5 million kids are currently out of school, according to UNICEF.

The Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeagbo said the group decided to embark on street-to-street outreach in Ajegunle, the most densely populated community in Lagos, to sensitise parents on the dangers of child labour.

She re-stated that Nigerian children should not be allowed to be on the streets to be trading during school hours, instead of being in classrooms.

“We decided to take our campaign to the grassroots, starting from Ajegunle in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State because of the huge population there.

“Nigeria must end child labour to move forward and our position is that the high rate of out-of-school children must be brought to the barest minimum.’’

Adeagbo, a British citizen, who has sustained a campaign to give comprehensive education to children, especially the girl-child, said it was regrettable that Nigeria should have high number of out-of-school kids.

“The Federal Government must demonstrate the political will to give quality education to every Nigerian kid, rather than allowing them to roam the streets to find their daily bread.

“Education is fully the responsibility of government, although we as corporate citizens must be part of the solution to bring positive change,’’ Adeagbo said.

She recalled that the UK-based charity had carried out a similar outreach at Oshodi Market in Lagos, saying that the foundation was determined to carry out its campaign to other cities nationwide.

According to her, the foundation has also discussed with the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, to agree on areas of partnerships, to make the difference for children in Lagos State.

The IA-Foundation chief executive said that the group had also discussed with the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of Lagos, Hon. Olorunfemi Okeowo, on how to collaborate to tackle the out-of-school problem.

She pointed out that Lagos State had made its mark as one of the states with the least figures of out-of-school children, describing the development as commendable.

Adeagbo said that IA-Foundation had been providing books, uniforms and paying tuition for some of the children who were previously out of school.

Last year, UNICEF announced that 10.5 million children in Nigeria were currently out of school, down from the previous 18.5 million figure recorded in 2001.

Nigeria is Africa’s top petroleum exporter but weak policies and poor governance have thrown its education sector into crisis, forcing many kids and adults out of school.