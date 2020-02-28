Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the confirmation of coronavirus case involving an Italian in Lagos, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that there is no need to panic.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who gave the assurance in Abuja, said government is well-equipped to detect and handle any possible case or cases.

The minister disclosed that Facebook is working with the government against purveyors of fake news about the virus, even as he said Facebook had asked Nigerians to report any false or misleading report on Facebook and Instagram pages in order to immediately bring them down.

Mohammed added that the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is intensifying its public sensitization and enlightenment campaign on the virus.

Mohammed further said agencies of the ministry such as the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), have been directed to intensify their ongoing sensitization and enlightenment campaign to arm Nigerians with the necessary information to stay well.

He said the measures being taken by the agencies include jingles on radio and television, up-to-date reports on the efforts being made by Nigerian health authorities to ensure proper screening at the nation’s gateways and also handle possible cases, continued airing of documentaries on the disease by the NTA, including Short Message Service (SMS) sensitization being sent to Nigerians by NAN.

Mohammed also said NOA, with its wide reach (offices in all the 774 local governments), is pushing the various sensitization/enlightenment programmes to all the nooks and crannies of the country, translating the campaign to the major indigenous languages to expand their reach.

Other measures, according to Mohammed, include features on the disease such as prevention and treatment among others, being written and disseminated.

“The Federal Government wishes to appeal to all Nigerians not to panic as the government is well-equipped to detect and handle any possible case or cases.

“We know that at times like this, purveyors of fake news and disinformation usually ramp up their acts. We are therefore urging Nigerians not to fall for the antics of purveyors of fakes news and disinformation.

“Fortunately, Facebook is working with us in this regard. They have asked Nigerians to report any false or misleading report on Facebook and Instagram pages so they can immediately bring them down.

“They have also assured us that they are taking preemptive action to remove any false or harmful messages about this epidemic and public health in Nigeria 24/7. All that Nigerians are required to do is to flag any false or misleading report on the epidemic and Facebook will remove any such report,” Mohammed said.