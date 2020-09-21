Former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said the outcome of the election should serve as a big lesson to the political leaders and parties not to take the electorate and the people for granted.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun shortly after the emergence of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, Oyegun, a former governor of Edo State, argued that the people have not only proven to be wiser than their leaders but are also ready to punish their leaders when they step out of the lines.

While expressing satisfaction that the people of Edo have finally overcome the two years torturous situation, he however attributed the peaceful outcome of the election to the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Oba of Benin among many other leaders.

He also noted that the outcome of the election can be compared to the concession by former President Jonathan to the outcome of the 2015 Presidential election, stressing that he has no remorse over his actions and inactions in the build-up to the poll.

“The outcome of the election should be a major lesson to everybody, and I can say that outside the concession by former President Jonathan when the APC won the Presidential election in 2015, this is the second most important and most significant election held in recent time.

“The people are now telling the whole country that their leaders should not take them as fools and or for granted. The people have now proven to be wiser than their leaders and are ready to punish their leaders when they step out of lines.

“This should be a major lesson to all the political actors and the political parties not just the APC. They must all pay attention to the fact that they should never take their followers and the people for granted,” he noted.