From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and Presidential Aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for 2023 General Election, Kingsley Moghalu, has described the outcome of the party’s presidential primary as disappointing.

In a statement he personally, Moghalu however, said as a person of faith, he believes that God knows his plans for him, and will lead him to a perfect end that he may not know as a mere mortal.

The statement read thus: “The presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress for the 2023 general election concluded in the early hours of today, 09 June 2022, and had a disappointing outcome. As a person of faith, I believe that God knows his plans for me, and will lead me to a perfect end that I as a mere mortal do not know now.

“I would like to thank all my well-wishers within and beyond the party, the delegates that voted for me, my teeming supporters, and Nigerians at large yearning for a new and different kind of leadership I represent. I would also like to congratulate some of the other aspirants who embraced a different kind of politics and leadership for our country.

“For me, the process and outcome of the presidential primary require deep reflection, and I will be doing so. As a result, I will make no immediate determination of my future political pursuit. However, my commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering. I remain available to serve our country.”

