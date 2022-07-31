From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, saying the outcome of the election will not stop him from the good work he has started.

He stated this in Osogbo, on Sunday, during a civic engagement meeting with a group of artisans in the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola urged the people of the state to continue to pray for him, saying that his administration would not in anyway relent in the good work he had started. “We’ll continue our good work because we are committed to the progress of the state. We will continue to champion the cause of the masses of our people in line with the mandate,” Oyetola added. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Osun Chapter of Barber Association of Nigeria, Obafemi Sunday said that the governor’s good work since inception of his administration had became a pacesetter and reference point.

He said members of the association would continue to pray for the governor to emerge victorious at the election petition tribunal.

Also speaking, Funmilayo Taiwo, the president of Hairdressers Association of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, said the outcome of the election would not in anyway disturb them from supporting the governor.

She said there was no doubt that the people of the state massively voted for the governor, adding that he t nothing would change their love, support and loyalty to Oyetola.