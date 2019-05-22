Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Family members and friends of the seven graduates of Madonna University Okija, Anambra State, in detention over alleged cybercrimes related offences yesterday cried out for justice for the suspects, who have been in detention since January.

Some of the students should have gone for their national youth service but for their incarceration. They were accused of making false publications using the Facebook and WhatsApp against the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the university, Mr. Titus Ugwu, and the Proprietor, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Edeh.

Family members and friends of the seven, who could not hold back tears as their children were being taken back to prison from the Federal High Court Awka, as the court could not sit to conclude their bail processes, called on any authority or group that could cause justice to come to their children to assist them.

They lamented that Edeh arrested and kept their children in detention for a month before arraigning them in court where stringent bail condition was given them.