From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Councillors of Nsukka Local Government Legislative Council have extolled the good leadership qualities of the Council Leader, Mr Celestine Ezechinedu.

The Outgoing councillors made the commendation in Nsukka on Thursday during their valedictory sitting at the council’s headquarters to mark the end of their two years tenure.

They said in their separate remarks that, good leadership of the leader ensured cordial working relationships among councillors and with the executive arm of the Nsukka council.

Hon Onyekachi Okoro, Majority Leader of the council, described Ezechinedu as humble, patriotic, dedicated and a servant leader.

‘The achievements we recorded is because of the dedication, inclusiveness and commitment of the council leader,’ he stated.

Mr Everestus Asadu representing Nru Ward said the leader carried everybody along at all times which made it possible for councillors to always cooperate and give him unalloyed support.

Asadu expressed appreciation to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as the Nru people for finding him (Asadu) worthy to represent them in the Nsukka Legislative Council in the first and second tenure of two years each.

Mr Kevin Attama representing Owerre/Umuoye Ward said because the leader had the interest of Nsukka people at heart, made him ensure the bill on the sale of agricultural produce in markets was passed and assented to.

‘This bye-law prohibit market officials from extorting money from farmers selling their agriculture produce in any market in Nsukka LG.

‘This bye-law become necessary when we discovered that some market officials extort money from rural farmers who come to urban centres to sell their farm produce.

‘This extortion before the bye-law was passed, discouraged many rural farmers from coming to markets in Nsukka urban centres to come to sell their agriculture produce,’ he said.

Mr Henry Ikah, representing Akpan/Ozzi Ward said the fine leadership of Ezechinedu made it possible for him to be the Leader of the council both in his first tenure and second tenure of the Nsukka Legislative Council.

Speaking, Ezechinedu thanked the councillors for the maximum support given to him as Leader of Nsukka Legislative Council both in first and second tenure.

‘It’s because of your unalloyed support and cooperation that we worked together to attract democracy dividends to our various wards.

‘Because of the good working relationship we have passed five by-laws and many resolutions that have impacted positively to Nsukka residents.’

The leader, who is also the coordinator of the Enugu State Legislative Council Leaders, expressed special gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and successive Nsukka LG chairmen for providing the conducive environment for councillors in Nsukka to operate as well as given necessary financial and moral support to them.

The outgoing leader advised the incoming councillors to dedicate their energy and time to serving Nsukka residents so as to contribute their own quota at the end of their tenure.

The highpoint of the valedictory sitting was when the leader adjourned the sitting sine die, as their tenure expire on March 4.