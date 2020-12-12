He pleaded with the people to be patient and show restraint and understanding, assuring that government would do everything possible to ensure the release of all the abducted students. He said that security officials, including the military, the police, and the Department of State Security had swung into action and were on the trail of the bandits.

Eyewitness accounts said the bandits had earlier attacked Kankara town at about 10 pm but apparently failed in their bid to abduct some of the residents. According to a government official resident in the area who pleaded anonymity, “the bandits attacked Kankara town and wounded a number of people last night beginning some minutes to 10.00 pm. “But soldiers of Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji succeeded in repel- ling the attack after which the bandits fled and later abducted some students at the Government Boys’ Science Secondary School which is located on the outskirts of Kankara town.” Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the report said: “Some bandits attacked the school at about 11 pm last night but we are yet to ascertain the number of students abducted. “The hoodlums broke down the school fence and in the course of the attack, some of the students fled the school with some seeking cover in the bush and other locations in the area.” Kankara is one of the eight local government areas said to be on the “front line” where suspected bandits and kidnappers exploit the proximity to the notorious Rugu forest to carry out their activities.