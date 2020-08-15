Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning as police on Friday confirmed the gruesome murder of a member representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante by gunmen who also abducted his two wives and a year old son.

The police spokesman, DSP Ahmed Wakili told Saturday Sun that the lawmaker was killed by yet to be identified gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Baraza, Dass local council area. He added that the lawmaker’s two wives and his one year old child were abducted by the gunmen with no trace of them established as of the time of this report.

He however said that a crack team of detectives led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer had been mobilized to the area to commence immediate investigation and track down the gunmen. It will be recalled that the late lawmaker was one of the members of the Assembly who tested positive to COVID-19 recently. The death has however sparked outrage in the state with the Speaker of the Bauchi House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, condemning the gruesome murder of Mante, as barbaric. He described the killing as shocking and devastating, and vowed to work with security agencies to fish out the killers.

He said the lawmaker’s death is a great loss to the state, describing the deceased as God-fearing, humble and a dependable ally who served and related with people selflessly and honorably. According to him, “As member representing the good people of Dass, Hon. Mante dedicated his time and resources to ensure the well-being of his constituents. He was always at the forefront of serving the interest of his people and dear State.

“He lived a simple and exemplary life worthy of emulation. The fact that he had lived in his village interacting and serving his people, spoke volumes on how faithful and humble he was.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Mante diligently and effectively discharged his responsibility by being so much dedicated and committed to finding solutions to problems affecting people across the State.

He has contributed immensely in the lawmaking business and other functions of Bauchi State House of Assembly.”

The Speaker said the lawmaker was killed at a time that his family and the State needed is services the most. Baraza, who won the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, was attacked and killed by the yet to be identified gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Baraza village in Dass Local Government Area of the state.