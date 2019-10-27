Henry Okonkwo

Ihiala community natives based in Lagos were shocked after their highly anticipated cultural day celebration was disrupted yesterday by police officers allegedly drafted from the Lagos State Command of the force

Sunday Sun learnt that the celebration which is a triennial cultural festival organised by the Lagos State chapter of Ihiala Progressive Union (IPU) to make merry and honour illustrious personalities in the community, was planned to hold at the community’s town hall – Ihiala House in Ijesha area of Lagos.

However, the cultural event made for merriment was turned into a show of impunity and shame, following a conflict between the IPU’s national body and the state chapters. Some of the members and eyewitnesses said they were getting ready for the cultural celebration when about seven policemen raided the venue and chased them out and sealed the entrance. According to them, the officers came around 9:00 a.m; saying they were following orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu.

Expressing their outrage, many Ihiala natives said that the disruption was a slap on the face of their community. “I am particularly pained at the embarrassment and shame that have been brought on Ihiala,” said an IPU member that simply gave his name as Mr. Clement, adding that “many dignitaries came from far and so much money was spent on this occasion. But some selfish and greedy members choose to disrupt it. I believe God and prosperity would forever judge them for this shame they have brought on our land.”

Speaking on the issue, the Lagos chapter President, Mr. Obika Ohanusi said their grouse with the IPU national body all started because state chapters opposed the kangaroo election that was stage-managed by the IPU national around March this year. “ I’m deeply saddened by this, and the shame it brought on us. Our case with the IPU national is already in court. And prior to this event, we were at the police command and got the backing to go ahead with our cultural day. So I am shocked and embarrassed that the police came and squashed our peaceful celebration.”

Aside allegations that the festival was scuttled by some members of the IPU national body, one of the men fingered to have masterminded the raid by is a retired DIG (deputy inspector general) of police, Valentine Ntomchukwu

When Sunday Sun called Mr. Ntomchukwu to get his perspective on the matter, he denied knowledge of the raid at the Ihiala House. He, however, hinted that disputes experienced in the town hall was mainly because of neglect of elders in the community. “I am not aware of any raid at the Cultural day. I just came into the country from U.S, so I’m not aware of anything that happened in Lagos. But one of the things that caused the conflict in the town unions is because they don’t listen to elders. It is unfortunate that they are having problems with themselves. And it is all because they don’t want to listen to their elders.”