Linus Oota, Lafia

A sex scandal has exploded at the Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State, as a student in the Department of Computer Science is alleged to have impregnated a female lecturer in the department.

Allegations are rife that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi Liman, is shielding victims to save the integrity of the institution.

The VC is alleged to have unilaterally sacked a staff, Mr. Jibrin Osajibo, without query or approval of the governing council for blaming the him over his role in certain rots going on in the institution under his watch.

Prof. Liman, who was appointed in February 2016, has also been accused of promoting an ethnic agenda by sacking foundation staffs of the university who are not indigenes of the state without any justifiable reason.

Our correspondent authoritatively gathered that the recent casualties of the VC axe are Mr Ekarete Akpadion and Christian Moris, both from Cross River State who were sacked in the last two months and replaced with the VC’s biological children.

There is a notion in the state that he has embarked on a studied religious purging, especially those not from the state.

Speaking to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, a key principal officer of the university said the VC is faithfully implementing Islamic war of conquest.

“There is a considerable stir among Christians because the VC is an agent of predetermined political agenda, a syringe that was carefully chosen by the Muslim oligarchy in the state to Islamise the university,” the source said

He claimed the VC’s appointment was in violation of the NUC guildlines which state that you must be 10 years at the professorship. “He was just eight years when he was appointed to implement this agenda. Under him, the hostility against Christians is intense and the system has gone down, the standard has kept depreciating since he came into office, there are high cases of admission racketeering…

“Th university under his watch had been steeped in scandalous admission racketeering, sexual abuses as well as certificate scandals…

“Staff recruitment, promotion and appointment as well as admission are done based on religious and indigenous consideration and any attempt to complain will earn you a sack.

“Eighty per cent of students on admission since he came in 2016 are Muslims and only Muslims are recruited as lecturers at the expense of merit and fair-mindedness.”

But speaking to our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the University Abubakar Ibrahim dismissed all the allegations.

He explained that the governing council of the university has the power to appoint anybody as vice chancellor and not the NUC, noting that the VC cannot sack any staff without the approval of the governing council.

He said the council has not sat in recent time.