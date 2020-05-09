Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is outrage in Bayelsa over the abduction of popular blogger and owner of Naijatv.com, Mr Mienpamo Onitsha Saint by gunmen in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to his relatives the gunmen who stormed his residence at INEC road in Yenagoa collected all the mobile phones of everybody in the house and whisked Saint away.

Several Bayelsans that took to face book condemned his abduction and called for his unconditional release.

The media community in Bayelsa State is in outrage over the reported kidnap of blogger, Mienpamo Onitsha Saint.

This is another, in a series of calamitous events that has befallen men and women of the besieged fourth estate of the realm in the state.

.

Saint who is also the CEO of Naijalive TV, a YouTube channel was said to have been whisked in Yenagoa, by unknown men in the wee hours of today

.

Mr Agidee Theophilus, convener, Yenagoa Media Forum in a statement condemned the abduction of the media practitioner who in recent times has published scathing reports about key political actors in the Bayelsa State government.

Theophilus who recalled the unresolved murder of another journalist, Famous Giobaro is still fresh urged the Bayelsa State Police Command to do everything within its powers to resolve the matter within the shortest possible time.

“Our work as journalists in the state is almost a thankless job while dissenting voices are treated as pariahs. For those who have instigated this shameful act, let’s be reminded of the very insightful statement by the late US, President John F. Kennedy on freedom of the press “Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed.”