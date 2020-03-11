Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was anger on Wednesday morning at the Bayelsa State police command over an attack on a police sergeant by herdsmen.

Police sergeant Charles Biweribo was attacked by herdsmen at his duty post, the uncompleted Tower five- star hotel close to the Flyover beside the NNPC mega filling station.

According to reports, Biweribo had spotted the herdsmen and a herd of cows entering the premises of the building to graze when he quickly drew their attention to the fact that the place was a non-grazing area.

Biweribo called on his colleagues and the civilian guards on duty and the herdsmen were asked to leave but the herdsmen refused, leading to open confrontation.

It the midst of the heated argument and moves by the policemen to arrest the herdsmen, one of the herdsmen attempted to disarm Biweribo. He, however, wriggled himself from the grip of his assailant and while doing so his gun accidentally discharged and the bullet allegedly pierced his leg.

Two of the herdsmen identified as Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were, however, arrested and are currently in the custody of the police for further investigation.

The spokesman to the Bayelsa State police command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said two of the herdsmen were arrested and were being interrogated over the incident.

“On 10/03/2020 at about 07:00 hours one Dautra Abakara and one Agonto Gimta amongst others entered the premises of a leading construction company’s yard at the uncompleted Basket Tower Hotel, Azikoro, with cows for grazing.

“The policemen on duty and civilian guards asked them to leave the premises; the herders refused to leave. In an attempt to arrest them, one of the herdsmen tried to disarm a policeman, the officer’s cocked rifle exploded and the bullet pierced his right foot.

“The suspects, one Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were arrested and detained for further investigation.”