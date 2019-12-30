Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 56year old woman has been raped to death by a herdsman in Ugwulangwu, a community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Police in the state, Monday, confirmed a of the suspect.

Though details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filing this report, a source in the community, however said the herdsman allegedly carried out the evil act on 28th December 2019 at Ufuezeraku, Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, said the suspect was arrested on 29th December and will soon be charged to court.

Odah gave the name of the victim as Mrs Okereke while the suspect’s name is simply Isa.

Police noted that calm had been restored in the area as the Command deployed more officers to calm the people of the area down.

Town Union Chairman of the area, Chief Peter Obasi also confirmed the incident.

He, however, called for peace from the community while urging the Police to ensure that justice was done to the perpetrators.