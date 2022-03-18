From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Outrage has trailed the free-for-all between wife of the immediate wife of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano and widow of former Biafran leader, Mrs. Bianca Obiano during the inauguration Of Prof. Charles Soludo in Awka, yesterday.

A statement by the media aide to Soludo, Joe Anatune, said the breach was caused by improper communication which arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved.

“Sadly, the fight took the shine off the main event of the day,” the statement read in part.

Regardless, Igbo youths under the aegis of the the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has declared Mrs Obiano persona non grata in Igboland.

In a statement in Owerri by the President General of the Igbo geoup,Goodluck Ibem, it described her attitude towards Ojukwu’s wife as despicable and disrespectful.

“In all standard or standing, Mrs Obiano is unqualified and too low to stand before Mrs Bianca Ojukwu. The father of Bianca Chief C. C. Onoh was a former Governor of old Anambra State who achieved so much for his people. Who is Mrs Obiano’s father or parents. They are unknown and remains unknown.”

As atonement for her act, the youths have demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Obiano biano.

Senator Stella Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly also berated Mrs Obiano for her conduct, describing it as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate.

On her Twitter page, she said: “…I wish to add that the act exhibited by the former first lady was indecorous and unbecoming of a woman who had acted as a mother of the state and even desirous of serving in other capacities. More condemnable is even the gutter and vulgar language used by Mrs Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow.

“What the world witnessed today at the swearing in ceremony is utterly disgraceful, unfortunate, crude and should never be emulated by the millions of our young girls and women who often look up to public figures with respect to how they conduct themselves. It saddens me a great deal to see the wife of an illustrious Anambra son, the pride of Ndigbo and an achiever that was once an ambassador of the Federal Republic, being attacked unprovoked and I join all right thinking persons in praying that we never ever record this type of travesty again in our history as a state.”