Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship elections, Keneibi Okoko, has condemned killing of four policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Bayelsa State.

He described the attack and the invasion of the police station in a statement personally signed by him, as not only barbaric, but an action that should not be condoned by any civilised society.

The PDP chieftain maintained that in a society where there is no sanction for bad behaviour, evil thrives and urged the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as deterrent to others.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, Okoko harped on the need for every Nigerian to be security conscious and urged the people to help the security forces by providing them useful information to apprehend the perpetrators.

“It is unfortunate and, indeed, sad that the four security agents were gruesomely murdered while serving their fatherland. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased.

“While we mourn these men and a woman who paid the supreme price for their country, we must not also forget to seize the moment and ensure that incidents like these do not become a regular occurrence.”