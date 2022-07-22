From Fred Itua, Abuja

There is outrage in Ideato South council area of Imo state, following the alleged replacement of the name of the certified winner of the Ideato South House of Assembly primaries, Chris Ogbu, who scored 20 votes with the name of an aspirant, Mrs. Nnenna Aladum who scored the least vote and came last in the said The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

This is also as Ogbu, the winner of the primaries, has told supporters to remain calm, as he is still the candidate of the party and will bring the criminal conspirators who tinkered with the INEC list to justice.

He maintained that the act of publishing a name of a loser in a primary that held at a central location in Imo State with other 39 legislative seats in the PDP primary is criminal, very provocative and a move to throw the PDP in Ideato into crisis .

Already, stakeholders of the party in the council area, have expressed shock and condemned the manipulation of the INEC list by persons with vested interest targeted at undermining the collective good of people of Ideato nation.

Ogbu reassured his supporters that no stone will be left unturned in redressing the injustice and criminality of imposing a failed aspirant on the people of Ideato South against their will as expressed in the outcome of the PDP primary election that returned him winner before the party leadership, security agents and INEC observers.