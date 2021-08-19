From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Outrage has greeted plans by Shuwa Arabs ethnic group from Borno, to crown Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State.

An invitation card circulated online indicated that the coronation is slated for tomorrow at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, owned by Osazuwa Iduriase, Enogie (Duke) of Eyaen in Benin Kingdom.

It was learnt that the Shehu of Borno had on August 4 turbaned Adamu Harun and gave him the same title.

However, the Edo State Government has describing the purported move as sacrilegious and a threat to peace and security in the state.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, assured citizens that firm and decisive action will be taken to prevent the actualization of the illegal and sacrilegious act.

“The Edo State Government has been inundated with complaints from indigenes and residents of the state over the purported move to embark on the coronation of one Idriss Addano as ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State’.

“The Edo State Government wishes to state as follows: That whether or not this event is held at the said, or any other location within the state, it would constitute a direct assault on the traditions, custom and culture of the people of Edo State, by individuals who clearly have sinister motives and are trying to abuse the well-known Edo hospitality by their act of sacrilege.

“That it is a potential threat to the peace and security of Edo State, with the capacity to cause a breakdown of law and order as citizens of the state are likely to be provoked by the obnoxious ceremony.

“Under the Edo State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, it is an offence for anyone to proclaim himself, or allow himself to be proclaimed as the holder of any traditional title not recognized under the said law and/or without the approval of the appropriate authorities”, the statement said.

It added: “The state government hereby wishes to assure all concerned that firm and decisive action will be taken to prevent the actualization of this illegal and sacrilegious act and that all persons found to have been involved in the conception and/or execution would face the full wrath of the law.

“The Edo State Government, therefore, calls on all citizens to be calm, law-abiding and rest assured that government is firmly on top of the situation.”

Prominent Benin youths, who reacted on Facebook, also condemned the planned coronation of a Sultan within the Kingdom.

President of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said Benin indigenes would do whatever it will take to resist what he described as “evil act” by persons who are bent on causing trouble.

“This will never happen in Benin Kingdom, we are Benin,” he said.

Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants (GBD), Imasuen Izoduwa, said the organization would meet and lock up the hotel, venue of the coronation, for allowing “such nonsense” in the land.

“We will meet later today so we can lock up that hotel by tomorrow or next for allowing such nonsense in our land. Enough is enough, I will no longer take any of these in our Kingdom”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Amos Ehinomen Uagbor, queried: “Is this obtainable elsewhere? We should now have Oba and Sultan in Edo State? In fact, the venue should be sealed”.

Already, Enogie of Eyaen and owner of the hotel proposed for the coronation, has also distanced himself from the event.

But one of the RSVP numbers on the invite, when contacted with the truecaller on the phone, gave his identity as Hassan Yakubu Jidda, and confirmed the planned ceremony.

“We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa, what we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation. The Oba of Benin is aware and the government is aware,” he said.