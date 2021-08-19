From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Outrage has ‎greeted plans by Shuwa Arabs from Borno to crown Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State.

An invite which has circulated online indicated that the coronation ceremony is slated to hold on Saturday, August 21, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, owned by Osazuwa Iduriase, the Enogie (Duke) of Eyaen in Benin Kingdom.

It was learnt that the Shehu of Borno on August 4 turbaned Adamu Harun and gave him the same title.

Notwithstanding, prominent Benin youths who reacted on Facebook condemned the planned coronation of a Sultan within the kingdom.

In his reaction, the President of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said Benin indigenes will do whatever it will take to resist what he described as an ‘evil act’ by persons who are bent on causing trouble.

‘This will never happen in Benin Kingdom, we are Benin,’ Ugbo added.

On his part, the Coordinator-General of Great Benin Descendants (GBD), Imasuen Izoduwa, said the organisation would meet and lock up the hotel, venue of the coronation, for allowing ‘such nonsense’ in the land.

‘We will meet later today so we can lock up that hotel by tomorrow or next for allowing such nonsense in our land. Enough is enough, I will no longer take any of these in our kingdom,’ he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Amos Ehinomen Uagbor said: ‘Is this obtainable elsewhere? We should now have Oba and Sultan in Edo State? In fact, the venue should be sealed.’

The Enogie of Eyaen, owner of the hotel proposed for the coronation has also distanced himself from the event.

But ‎one of the RSVP numbers on the invite, when contacted on the phone,‎ giving his identity as Hassan Yakubu Jidda, confirmed the planned ceremony.

‘We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa; what we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation. The Oba of Benin is aware and the government is aware,’ he said.