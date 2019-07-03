Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Condemnations have continued to trail the attack and killing of four policemen including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agudama- Ekpetiama Police station in Bayelsa State

A governorship aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship elections, Mr Keneibi Okoko, has condemned in strong terms, the invasion of the police station and killing of the four law enforcement agents.

In a statement personally signed by him, he described the attack as not only barbaric, but an action that should not be condoned by any civilised society.

He maintained that in a society where there is no sanction for bad behaviour, evil thrives and urged the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to ensure the prompt arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as deterrent to others in the same mould.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, Okoko harped on the need for every Nigerian to be security conscious and urged the people of the state to help the security forces by providing them useful information to apprehend the perpetrators.

“It is unfortunate and indeed sad that the four security agents were gruesomely murdered while serving their fatherland. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased.

“While we mourn these great men and a woman who paid the supreme price for their country, we must not also forget to seize the moment and ensure that incidents like this do not become a regular occurrence.

“It is worrisome and very disturbing that a gang could brashly attack a police station which should be the bastion and a dependable resort for citizens who need help when they are in danger.

“This incident and several others throughout the country must be condemned by everybody who loves this state,” he said.

He also lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Muhammed Adamu, for promptly deploying a special tactical police squad to the state to unravel the mystery behind the attack and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Ibenanowei of Ekpetiama clan, King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada IV, said the invasion of the Agudama-Ekpetiama police station and the killing of the four policemen were an assault on law enforcement agents in Nigeria which the police must not allow to go unpunished.

The Chairman, Amananowei Council of Chiefs in Agudama, Chief Bubaraye Geko has also called on the police to fish out the killers that have thrown the entire Ekpetiama clan into mourning.

Also speaking the Commissioner for Youths Development, Udengs Eradiri, condemned the attack and described it as a reprisal attack on the community that must be thoroughly investigated.